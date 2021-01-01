Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi CC9 vs Mi 9 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi CC9 vs Mi 9 SE

Ксиаоми Ми CC9
Xiaomi Mi CC9
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 СЕ
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi CC9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on July 1, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi CC9
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3070 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (637 against 428 nits)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 171K)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 376 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi CC9
68
Mi 9 SE
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi CC9
44
Mi 9 SE
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi CC9
77
Mi 9 SE
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi CC9
67
Mi 9 SE
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi CC9
75
Mi 9 SE
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi CC9
64
Mi 9 SE
63

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi CC9
vs
Mi 9 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 4.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi CC9
428 nits
Mi 9 SE +49%
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi CC9 +2%
85.8%
Mi 9 SE
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 616
GPU clock 500 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi CC9
376
Mi 9 SE +8%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi CC9 +4%
1513
Mi 9 SE
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi CC9
171944
Mi 9 SE +28%
219788
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (288th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3070 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (45% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi CC9
n/a
Mi 9 SE
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi CC9
n/a
Mi 9 SE
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi CC9
n/a
Mi 9 SE
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.79
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi CC9
n/a
Mi 9 SE
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 February 2019
Release date August 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 424 USD
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi CC9. It has a better software, battery life, and sound.

