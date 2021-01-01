Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 2 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (126 vs 96 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (517 against 423 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (138K versus 90K)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.72% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (396 vs 342 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 342 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM 2232 Hz Not detected
Response time 19.6 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1262:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2 +22%
517 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
Honor 8X +13%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 2
169
Honor 8X +96%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 2
999
Honor 8X +33%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 2
41895
Honor 8X +226%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 2
90477
Honor 8X +53%
138488
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 12.5 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2 +71%
19:21 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2 +76%
21:37 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2
30:15 hr
Honor 8X +7%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 37.63 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 2
84 dB
Honor 8X +1%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2017 September 2018
Release date June 2017 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X is definitely a better buy.

