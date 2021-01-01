Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.