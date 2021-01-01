Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 2 vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Huawei Honor 8X Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (517 against 442 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 9.45% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.1
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 90K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.7:9
PPI 342 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 83.73%
Display tests
PWM 2232 Hz -
Response time 19.6 ms -
Contrast 1262:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2 +17%
517 nits
Honor 8X Max
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
Honor 8X Max +13%
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 2
41895
Honor 8X Max +169%
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 2
90477
Honor 8X Max +25%
112783
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2
19:21 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2
21:37 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2
30:15 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 37.63 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2017 August 2018
Release date June 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Max 2
2. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 2
3. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
5. Apple iPhone XS Max vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
6. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
7. Huawei Honor 9 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish