Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (517 against 442 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
- Has a 0.72 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 9.45% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7.1
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (112K versus 90K)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|7.12 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|342 ppi
|350 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.28%
|83.73%
|PWM
|2232 Hz
|-
|Response time
|19.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1262:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
|Width
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1950 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
41895
Honor 8X Max +169%
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90477
Honor 8X Max +25%
112783
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
30:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|37.63 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2017
|August 2018
|Release date
|June 2017
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 8X Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1