Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Huawei Honor Note 10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4900 mAh
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (587 against 517 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7.1
- Thinner bezels – 7.47% more screen real estate
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|342 ppi
|355 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.28%
|81.75%
|PWM
|2232 Hz
|-
|Response time
|19.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1262:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|Width
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
41895
Honor Note 10 +392%
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5300 mAh
|4900 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
30:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|37.63 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2017
|July 2018
|Release date
|June 2017
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
