Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (126 vs 94 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 90K)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.92% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 21% higher pixel density (415 vs 342 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 16 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.2:9
PPI 342 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM 2232 Hz Not detected
Response time 19.6 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1262:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2 +4%
517 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
P30 Lite +13%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 2
169
P30 Lite +86%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 2
999
P30 Lite +29%
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 2
41895
P30 Lite +231%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 2
90477
P30 Lite +55%
140008
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10.0
OS size 12.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2 +33%
19:21 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2 +62%
21:37 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2 +6%
30:15 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 37.63 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 2
84 dB
P30 Lite +6%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2017 March 2019
Release date June 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

