Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 29% longer battery life (126 vs 98 hours)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 90K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (403 vs 342 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14 mm narrower
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|342 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.28%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|2232 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|19.6 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|1262:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
169
Galaxy A50 +98%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Galaxy A50 +22%
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
41895
Galaxy A50 +249%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90477
Galaxy A50 +79%
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2 +58%
19:21 hr
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2 +38%
21:37 hr
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2 +24%
30:15 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|37.63 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.71 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.
