Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.