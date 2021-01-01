Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 2 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A50

VS
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (126 vs 98 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 90K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (403 vs 342 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 342 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM 2232 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 19.6 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1262:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2
517 nits
Galaxy A50 +6%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
Galaxy A50 +15%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 2
169
Galaxy A50 +98%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 2
999
Galaxy A50 +22%
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 2
41895
Galaxy A50 +249%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 2
90477
Galaxy A50 +79%
161742
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 12.5 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2 +58%
19:21 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2 +38%
21:37 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2 +24%
30:15 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 37.63 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 2
84 dB
Galaxy A50 +1%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2017 February 2019
Release date June 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

