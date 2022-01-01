Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs 10T Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- 6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 103K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 12% longer battery life (40:30 vs 36:08 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 7.1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
39
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|342 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.28%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.9%
|PWM
|2232 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|19.6 ms
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|1262:1
|1252:1
Design and build
|Height
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Mi 10T Pro +433%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1001
Mi 10T Pro +233%
3331
|CPU
|44349
|182985
|GPU
|12995
|216878
|Memory
|26157
|108016
|UX
|21348
|140676
|Total score
|103985
|647691
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|189
|3785
|PCMark 3.0 score
|5121
|10669
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|19.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|0:58 hr
|Web browsing
|13:19 hr
|15:12 hr
|Watching video
|17:34 hr
|15:44 hr
|Gaming
|04:30 hr
|06:17 hr
|Standby
|106 hr
|136 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (60th and 14th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|37.63 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2017
|September 2020
|Release date
|June 2017
|December 2020
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.71 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.
