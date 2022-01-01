Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 2 vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 5000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • 6.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 103K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (40:30 vs 36:08 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 7.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 342 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM 2232 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 19.6 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 1262:1 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2
518 nits
Mi 10T Pro +22%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
Mi 10T Pro +15%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR5
Memory clock 933 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 2
172
Mi 10T Pro +433%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 2
1001
Mi 10T Pro +233%
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Max 2
103985
Mi 10T Pro +523%
647691
CPU 44349 182985
GPU 12995 216878
Memory 26157 108016
UX 21348 140676
Total score 103985 647691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Max 2
189
Mi 10T Pro +1903%
3785
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 1 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 189 3785
PCMark 3.0 score 5121 10669
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 13
OS size 12.5 GB 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:19 hr 15:12 hr
Watching video 17:34 hr 15:44 hr
Gaming 04:30 hr 06:17 hr
Standby 106 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Mi Max 2
36:08 hr
Mi 10T Pro +12%
40:30 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (60th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 37.63 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 2
84 dB
Mi 10T Pro +8%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2017 September 2020
Release date June 2017 December 2020
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

