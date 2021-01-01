Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 2 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) that was released on May 26, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 1270 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (126 vs 101 hours)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (517 against 361 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • 21% higher pixel density (342 vs 282 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 90K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.49% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 16.8 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Max 2
51
Mi A3
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Max 2
20
Mi A3
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Max 2
86
Mi A3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Max 2
39
Mi A3
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Max 2
65
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Max 2
47
Mi A3
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 2
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 342 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 74.28% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
PWM 2232 Hz -
Response time 19.6 ms -
Contrast 1262:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 2 +43%
517 nits
Mi A3
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.1 mm (6.85 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 88.7 mm (3.49 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 2
74.28%
Mi A3 +11%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 2
169
Mi A3 +75%
295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 2
999
Mi A3 +9%
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 2
41895
Mi A3 +302%
168499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 2
90477
Mi A3 +94%
175676
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5300 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 2 +56%
19:21 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 2 +1%
21:37 hr
Mi A3
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 2
30:15 hr
Mi A3 +1%
30:48 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (17th and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 37.63 mm -
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 2 +3%
84 dB
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2017 July 2019
Release date June 2017 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.71 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

