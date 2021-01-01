Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3885 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 146K)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (683 against 491 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (413 vs 350 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
491 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +39%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
112812
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146776
Pixel 4a 5G +80%
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 Stock Android
OS size 14 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +15%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2020
Release date July 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

