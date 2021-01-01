Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3885 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 146K)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (683 against 491 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (413 vs 350 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
89
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
112812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146776
Pixel 4a 5G +80%
264263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|Stock Android
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|107°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.
