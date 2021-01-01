Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 2100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 1.06 inches larger screen size
- Shows 55% longer battery life (115 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 145K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- 23% higher pixel density (432 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 16.2 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 68 grams less
Review
Value for money
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|79.9%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1814:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|14 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2018
|April 2018
|Release date
|July 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.
