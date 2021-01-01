Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 10

Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 2100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 1.06 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (115 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 145K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • 23% higher pixel density (432 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 16.2 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 68 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 350 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Honor 10 +1%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Honor 10 +83%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Honor 10 +10%
159477
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +53%
17:59 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +36%
15:49 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +42%
30:09 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Honor 10 +7%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 April 2018
Release date July 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

