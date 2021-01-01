Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor 10i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 10i

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10i
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Honor 10i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 2100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (492 against 374 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 19% higher pixel density (415 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.8 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +32%
492 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor 10i +4%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Honor 10i +16%
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Honor 10i +6%
154782
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2019
Release date July 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the display, performance, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10i.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
