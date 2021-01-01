Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 2480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 107K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 24% higher pixel density (350 vs 282 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (540 against 492 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.9 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 71 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.1%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1814:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Honor 8A +10%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3 +33%
114745
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +36%
145396
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:16 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Honor 8A +14%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 January 2019
Release date July 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3
2. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Max 3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi Max 3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 8A
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Huawei Honor 8A
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Honor 8A
9. Huawei Honor 8S vs Honor 8A
10. Huawei Honor 8A Prime vs Honor 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish