Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (115 vs 96 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (492 against 423 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.5%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1814:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +16%
492 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor 8X +5%
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor 8X
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Honor 8X +19%
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +5%
145396
Honor 8X
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +56%
17:59 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +28%
15:49 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Honor 8X +7%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Honor 8X +8%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date July 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the performance, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.

