Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 1750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 20% longer battery life (115 vs 96 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (492 against 423 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- Weighs 46 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|84%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|880:1
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|July 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the performance, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X.
