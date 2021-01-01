Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
Huawei Honor 8X Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (146K versus 130K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.7:9
PPI 350 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 83.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +10%
494 nits
Honor 8X Max
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor 8X Max +5%
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3 +1%
4895
Honor 8X Max
4849
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +12%
146232
Honor 8X Max
130825

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 August 2018
Release date July 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8X Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3
2. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Max 3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Mi Max 3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 3
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
8. Apple iPhone XS Max vs Huawei Honor 8X Max
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs 8X Max
10. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor 8X Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish