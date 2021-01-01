Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Honor 9

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (115 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.56% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 636
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 145K)
  • 22% higher pixel density (428 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 16.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 66 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 350 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1814:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Honor 9 +5%
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3 +14%
79.8%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
1310
Honor 9 +42%
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
4831
Honor 9 +28%
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Honor 9 +25%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Honor 9 +37%
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9.1
OS size 14 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +56%
17:59 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +65%
15:49 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +43%
30:09 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Honor 9 +9%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 June 2017
Release date July 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is definitely a better buy.

