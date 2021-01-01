Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 146K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 13% higher pixel density (397 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +10%
494 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Honor X10 +6%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Honor X10
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
Honor X10 +153%
369760

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 May 2020
Release date July 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

