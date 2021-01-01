Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mate 20 X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 146K)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (649 against 494 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.23% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.9 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.6:9
PPI 350 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Mate 20 X +31%
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mate 20 X +10%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
1334
Mate 20 X +153%
3380
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
4895
Mate 20 X +101%
9832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
Mate 20 X +170%
395542

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 10.1
OS size 14 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +15%
17:59 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mate 20 X +13%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +6%
30:09 hr
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 51st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Mate 20 X +7%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 October 2018
Release date July 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Mi Max 3 vs Mi A3
4. Mi Max 3 vs Galaxy A51
5. Mi Max 3 vs Galaxy A70
6. Mate 20 X vs Mi 9T Pro
7. Mate 20 X vs Huawei P30
8. Mate 20 X vs Honor 20
9. Mate 20 X vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
10. Mate 20 X vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish