Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 146K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 14% higher pixel density (398 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.1 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 38 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 350 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 33.5 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 1814:1 976:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
P40 Lite +4%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
P40 Lite +5%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
P40 Lite
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
P40 Lite
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
P40 Lite +122%
325044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
P40 Lite +3%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
P40 Lite +1%
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
P40 Lite +10%
33:21 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (39th and 23rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 February 2020
Release date July 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei P40 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Huawei Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish