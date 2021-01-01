Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.