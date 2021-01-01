Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 30% higher pixel density (350 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 146K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.3 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
P40 Lite E
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
P40 Lite E +3%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
P40 Lite E
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
P40 Lite E +16%
169152

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
P40 Lite E
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
P40 Lite E
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 March 2020
Release date July 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite E.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and Mi Max 3
2. P30 Lite and Mi Max 3
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi Max 3
4. Redmi Note 9S and Mi Max 3
5. Redmi Note 8 and Mi Max 3
6. Honor 10i and P40 Lite E
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro and P40 Lite E
8. Galaxy A51 and P40 Lite E
9. P40 Lite and P40 Lite E
10. P40 Pro and P40 Lite E

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish