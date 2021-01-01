Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei P40 Lite E
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- 30% higher pixel density (350 vs 269 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 146K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11.3 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
- Weighs 45 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.8%
|82.4%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1814:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146232
P40 Lite E +16%
169152
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite E.
