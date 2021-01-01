Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Y9 (2019) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Huawei Y9 (2019)

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Хуавей У9 (2019)
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Huawei Y9 (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (492 against 442 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 145K)
  • 13% higher pixel density (396 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 48 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Y9 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +11%
492 nits
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Y9 (2019) +4%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Y9 (2019)
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Y9 (2019) +19%
136333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Y9 (2019) +16%
168610
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 8.2
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Y9 (2019)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Y9 (2019)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Y9 (2019)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date July 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y9 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 vs Mi Max 3
2. P30 Lite vs Mi Max 3
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi Max 3
4. Redmi Note 9S vs Mi Max 3
5. Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Max 3
6. Mi 9T vs Y9 (2019)
7. Honor 9X vs Y9 (2019)
8. P Smart (2019) vs Y9 (2019)
9. Honor 10 Lite vs Y9 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish