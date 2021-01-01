Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A20

Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 116K)
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (492 against 396 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 31% higher pixel density (350 vs 268 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.7 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 85%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +24%
492 nits
Galaxy A20
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Galaxy A20 +7%
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3 +34%
114745
Galaxy A20
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +25%
145396
Galaxy A20
116661
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2019
Release date July 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A20.

