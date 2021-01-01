Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Shows 8% longer battery life (124 vs 115 hours)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (626 against 494 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- 17% higher pixel density (411 vs 350 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|79.8%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|96.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146232
Galaxy A31 +5%
153673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|14 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +6%
17:59 hr
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Galaxy A31 +29%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
Galaxy A31 +18%
35:56 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 14th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1