Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3100 mAh
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Shows 58% longer battery life (115 vs 73 hours)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 116K)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (546 against 492 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 25% higher pixel density (437 vs 350 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 18.2 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 81 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
55
Value for money
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|142.6%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3 +7%
114745
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +25%
145396
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|14 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +75%
17:59 hr
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +46%
15:49 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +48%
30:09 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|July 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Max 3. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.
