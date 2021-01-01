Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.