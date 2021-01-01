Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.