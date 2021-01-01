Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (115 vs 102 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 146K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (393 vs 350 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 98.2%
PWM 2358 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Galaxy A71 +4%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Galaxy A71 +9%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Galaxy A71
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
Galaxy A71 +72%
251824

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.5
OS size 14 GB 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +33%
17:59 hr
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Galaxy A71 +13%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Galaxy A71 +8%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 December 2019
Release date July 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

