Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 147K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (156 vs 115 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5500 mAh
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (665 against 490 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (393 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.6%
PWM 2358 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
490 nits
Galaxy M51 +36%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Galaxy M51 +9%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Galaxy M51
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
147212
Galaxy M51 +69%
248749

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.5
OS size 14 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +6%
17:59 hr
Galaxy M51
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Galaxy M51 +62%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Galaxy M51 +75%
52:57 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (41st and 2nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Galaxy M51 +14%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 August 2020
Release date July 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 or Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Samsung Galaxy M31
10. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish