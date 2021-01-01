Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 1340 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4160 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (115 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 146K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 494 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 15% higher pixel density (401 vs 350 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 79.8% 85.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99%
PWM 2358 Hz 241 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Mi 10 Lite +23%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi 10 Lite +7%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi 10 Lite
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
Mi 10 Lite +119%
320044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +21%
17:59 hr
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mi 10 Lite +38%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +14%
30:09 hr
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 33rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Mi 10 Lite +3%
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 March 2020
Release date July 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
