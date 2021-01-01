Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs 10 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 1340 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4160 mAh
- Shows 12% longer battery life (115 vs 103 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 146K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 494 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 15% higher pixel density (401 vs 350 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|79.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|241 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146232
Mi 10 Lite +119%
320044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|14 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|4160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +21%
17:59 hr
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Mi 10 Lite +38%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3 +14%
30:09 hr
26:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 33rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|0.793 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
