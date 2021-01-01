Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4820 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 147K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (586 against 490 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 96.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 1814:1 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
490 nits
Mi 10T Lite +20%
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi 10T Lite +6%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 619
GPU clock 650 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
147212
Mi 10T Lite +112%
312529

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Mi 10T Lite +11%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +23%
15:49 hr
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Mi 10T Lite +14%
34:33 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (41st and 30th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Mi 10T Lite +15%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2020
Release date July 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

