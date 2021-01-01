Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs 10T Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4820 mAh
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 147K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (586 against 490 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.9 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|350 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|96.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|33.5 ms
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|1814:1
|1377:1
Design and build
|Height
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
147212
Mi 10T Lite +112%
312529
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|14 GB
|19.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:16 hr
|0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Mi 10T Lite +11%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3 +23%
15:49 hr
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
Mi 10T Lite +14%
34:33 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (41st and 30th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|No
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|July 2018
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.584 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.417 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.
