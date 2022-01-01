Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.