Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs 10T Pro

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 165K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (40:30 vs 34:26 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (630 against 493 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 350 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 1814:1 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
493 nits
Mi 10T Pro +28%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi 10T Pro +7%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi 10T Pro
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Max 3
165723
Mi 10T Pro +291%
647691
CPU - 182985
GPU - 216878
Memory - 108016
UX - 140676
Total score 165723 647691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Max 3
345
Mi 10T Pro +997%
3785
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 345 3785
PCMark 3.0 score 6583 10669
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 13
OS size 14 GB 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:30 hr 15:12 hr
Watching video 12:36 hr 15:44 hr
Gaming 04:50 hr 06:17 hr
Standby 106 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Mi Max 3
34:26 hr
Mi 10T Pro +18%
40:30 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (86th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Mi 10T Pro +16%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 September 2020
Release date July 2018 December 2020
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 11
2. Mi Max 3 or Mi Mix 3
3. Mi 10T Pro or Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Mi 10T Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Mi 10T Pro or Mi 10T
6. Mi 10T Pro or Xiaomi 11T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish