Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Mi 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1470 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (115 vs 106 hours)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 146K)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 494 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 15% higher pixel density (403 vs 350 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 85.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 95.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
494 nits
Mi 9 Lite +25%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi 9 Lite +8%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 616
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi 9 Lite
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
146232
Mi 9 Lite +43%
209253

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +33%
17:59 hr
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mi 9 Lite +10%
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Mi 9 Lite +30%
39:10 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (39th and 41st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.4 dB
Mi 9 Lite +11%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2019
Release date July 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
