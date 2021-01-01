Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (115 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 145K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (643 against 492 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 15% higher pixel density (403 vs 350 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 142.2%
PWM 2358 Hz 223 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1814:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Mi 9T Pro +31%
643 nits
Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi 9T Pro +8%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi 9T Pro
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Mi 9T Pro +236%
385254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Mi 9T Pro +198%
432578
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 14 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +32%
17:59 hr
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mi 9T Pro +31%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Mi 9T Pro +10%
33:23 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Mi 9T Pro +12%
87.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 May 2019
Release date July 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

