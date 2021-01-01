Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Has a 0.89 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1470 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (115 vs 101 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (492 against 361 nits)
  • 24% higher pixel density (350 vs 282 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 145K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 15.5 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Weighs 48 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Max 3
55
Mi A3
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Max 3
32
Mi A3
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Max 3
83
Mi A3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Max 3
48
Mi A3
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Max 3
79
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Max 3
55
Mi A3
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 350 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 1814:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3 +36%
492 nits
Mi A3
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3
79.8%
Mi A3 +4%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi A3
295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi A3
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3
114745
Mi A3 +47%
168499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3
145396
Mi A3 +21%
175676
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3 +42%
17:59 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mi A3 +37%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Mi A3 +1%
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Mi A3 +4%
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 July 2019
Release date July 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi A3. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Redmi Note 8
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Huawei Honor 10i
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Mi 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Samsung Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish