Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Max 2

Ксиаоми Ми Макс 3
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Макс 2
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.9-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on July 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (145K versus 90K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.52% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (126 vs 115 hours)
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Max 3
vs
Mi Max 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 16:9
PPI 350 ppi 342 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 74.28%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz 2232 Hz
Response time 33.5 ms 19.6 ms
Contrast 1814:1 1262:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Mi Max 2 +5%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 176.1 mm (6.93 inches) 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 87.4 mm (3.44 inches) 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 221 gramm (7.8 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Max 3 +7%
79.8%
Mi Max 2
74.28%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi Max 2
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Max 3
n/a
Mi Max 2
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Max 3 +174%
114745
Mi Max 2
41895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Max 3 +61%
145396
Mi Max 2
90477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11
OS size 14 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:16 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Max 3
17:59 hr
Mi Max 2 +9%
19:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Max 3
15:49 hr
Mi Max 2 +38%
21:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Max 3
30:09 hr
Mi Max 2
30:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash No Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 37.63 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB
Mi Max 2 +7%
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 May 2017
Release date July 2018 June 2017
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.584 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.417 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (21.9%)
25 (78.1%)
Total votes: 32

Related comparisons

1. Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 7
2. Mi Max 3 or Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Mi Max 3 or Mi A3
4. Mi Max 3 or Galaxy A51
5. Mi Max 3 or Galaxy A70
6. Mi Max 2 or Redmi Note 7
7. Mi Max 2 or Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish