Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 159K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Shows 14% longer battery life (74 vs 65 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.05%
|79.9%
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1748:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2018
|Release date
|November 2017
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.77 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1