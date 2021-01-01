Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Huawei Honor 10

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 159K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (74 vs 65 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
Honor 10 +4%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2 +1%
81.05%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 710 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +11%
385
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +10%
1663
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
166706
Honor 10 +26%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +72%
274853
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Honor 10 +25%
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Honor 10 +24%
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Honor 10 +21%
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2 +3%
86.6 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 April 2018
Release date November 2017 April 2018
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mix 2
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Mi Mix 2
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Mix 2
4. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei Honor 10
5. Huawei P30 Lite and Honor 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Honor 10
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish