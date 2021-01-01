Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 140K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (94 vs 65 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 43 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 1748:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
P30 Lite +3%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
P30 Lite +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G51
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +23%
385
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +29%
1663
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2 +20%
166706
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +96%
274853
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 9 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
P30 Lite +57%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
P30 Lite +44%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
P30 Lite +63%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
P30 Lite +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 March 2019
Release date November 2017 May 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Lite. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

