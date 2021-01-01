Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Motorola Moto G60

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Моторола Мото G60
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 2600 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Moto G60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Moto G60 +5%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
383
Moto G60 +39%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2
1681
Moto G60 +5%
1757
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
167008
Moto G60
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2
277451
Moto G60 +7%
297524
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:10 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 April 2021
Release date November 2017 April 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 194 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Mix 3
4. Motorola Moto G60 and Samsung Galaxy M51
5. Motorola Moto G60 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Motorola Moto G60 and OnePlus Nord
7. Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G 5G
8. Motorola Moto G60 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish