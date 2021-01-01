Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 44 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.