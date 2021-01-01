Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 45 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Shows 80% longer battery life (117 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (600 against 480 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 277K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 91.6%
PWM Not detected 373 Hz
Response time 43 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1748:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Nord CE 5G +25%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Nord CE 5G +5%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 619
GPU clock 710 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
383
Nord CE 5G +66%
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2
1681
Nord CE 5G +7%
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
167008
Nord CE 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2
277451
Nord CE 5G +15%
317938
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 9 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Nord CE 5G +88%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Nord CE 5G +150%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Nord CE 5G +84%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Nord CE 5G +4%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 June 2021
Release date November 2017 June 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Huawei P30 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Mix 3
4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Apple iPhone 11
5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Xiaomi Poco F3
7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or Nord 2 5G
8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G or OnePlus Nord

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish