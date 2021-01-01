Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Galaxy A32 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 4G
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 183K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
  • Shows 83% longer battery life (119 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (798 against 480 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Galaxy A32 4G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 84.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Galaxy A32 4G +66%
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Galaxy A32 4G +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Samsung Galaxy A32 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +11%
383
Galaxy A32 4G
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +33%
1681
Galaxy A32 4G
1263
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
167008
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +51%
277451
Galaxy A32 4G
183682
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +75%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +90%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +91%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Galaxy A32 4G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 February 2021
Release date November 2017 February 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi Mix 2 and P30 Lite
2. Mi Mix 2 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Mi Mix 2 and Mi Mix 3
4. Galaxy A32 4G and Galaxy A51
5. Galaxy A32 4G and Galaxy M51
6. Galaxy A32 4G and Galaxy A42

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish