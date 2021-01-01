Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 62% longer battery life (105 vs 65 hours)
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (793 against 480 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.05%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|183 Hz
|Response time
|43 ms
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|1748:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
383
Galaxy A52 +34%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +8%
1681
1562
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
167008
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
277451
Galaxy A52 +1%
281116
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Galaxy A52 +56%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:20 hr
Galaxy A52 +52%
14:02 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Galaxy A52 +109%
36:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|March 2021
|Release date
|November 2017
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.77 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A52 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1