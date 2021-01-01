Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A70

VS
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 216K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (103 vs 65 hours)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (603 against 481 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
Galaxy A70 +25%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Galaxy A70 +6%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 612
GPU clock 710 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
385
Galaxy A70 +23%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +78%
1663
Galaxy A70
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
166706
Galaxy A70 +2%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +27%
274853
Galaxy A70
216515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Galaxy A70 +44%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Galaxy A70 +89%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Galaxy A70 +115%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2 +6%
86.6 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 March 2019
Release date November 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

