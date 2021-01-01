Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Optical image stabilization
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 216K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Shows 58% longer battery life (103 vs 65 hours)
- Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (603 against 481 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.05%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1748:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Galaxy A70 +23%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +78%
1663
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
166706
Galaxy A70 +2%
169399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +27%
274853
216515
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Galaxy A70 +44%
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:20 hr
Galaxy A70 +89%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Galaxy A70 +115%
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6500 x 4920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|March 2019
|Release date
|November 2017
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.77 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
