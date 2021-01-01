Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 252K)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 80% longer battery life (117 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (823 against 480 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.7%
PWM Not detected 367 Hz
Response time 43 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 1748:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Galaxy A72 +71%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Ceramic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Galaxy A72 +5%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
383
Galaxy A72 +38%
528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +5%
1681
Galaxy A72
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
167008
Galaxy A72
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +10%
277451
Galaxy A72
252006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Galaxy A72 +64%
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Galaxy A72 +77%
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Galaxy A72 +129%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Galaxy A72 +3%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 March 2021
Release date November 2017 March 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Huawei P30 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or Mix 3
4. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy M51
5. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy S21
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy S20
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 or M62 (F62)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish