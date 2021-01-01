Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.