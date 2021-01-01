Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 11 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 11 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (100 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (818 against 480 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Mi 11 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 85.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.4%
PWM Not detected 373 Hz
Response time 43 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast 1748:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
480 nits
Mi 11 Lite +70%
818 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Mi 11 Lite +5%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
383
Mi 11 Lite +44%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2
1681
Mi 11 Lite +7%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
167008
Mi 11 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2
277451
Mi 11 Lite +4%
289315
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:08 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Mi 11 Lite +21%
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Mi 11 Lite +55%
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Mi 11 Lite +38%
24:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 40.82 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Mi 11 Lite
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 March 2021
Release date November 2017 April 2021
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 281 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.

