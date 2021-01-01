Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 11 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Shows 54% longer battery life (100 vs 65 hours)
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (818 against 480 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
56
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.05%
|85.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|95.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|373 Hz
|Response time
|43 ms
|2.6 ms
|Contrast
|1748:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
383
Mi 11 Lite +44%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1681
Mi 11 Lite +7%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
167008
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
277451
Mi 11 Lite +4%
289315
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4250 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:19 hr
Mi 11 Lite +21%
11:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:20 hr
Mi 11 Lite +55%
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
17:45 hr
Mi 11 Lite +38%
24:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|March 2021
|Release date
|November 2017
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|~ 281 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.77 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is definitely a better buy.
