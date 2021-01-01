Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.