Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 9

VS
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi Mi 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (91 vs 65 hours)
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 274K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (617 against 481 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 2
56
Mi 9
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 2
48
Mi 9
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 2
57
Mi 9
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 2
47
Mi 9
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 2
75
Mi 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 2
53
Mi 9
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Mi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.4%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 43 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1748:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
Mi 9 +28%
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Mi 9 +5%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
385
Mi 9 +60%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2
1663
Mi 9 +42%
2366
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
166706
Mi 9 +133%
388109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2
274853
Mi 9 +58%
433287
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (254th and 120th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.0.1
OS size 9 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Mi 9 +10%
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Mi 9 +107%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Mi 9 +34%
23:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 2
n/a
Mi 9
112
Video quality
Mi Mix 2
n/a
Mi 9
99
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 2
n/a
Mi 9
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Mi 9 +1%
87.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 February 2019
Release date November 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 487 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 1.389 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.

