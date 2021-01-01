Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.