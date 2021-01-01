Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi 9T

VS
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi Mi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Shows 54% longer battery life (100 vs 65 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (636 against 481 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.05% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 2
56
Mi 9T
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 2
48
Mi 9T
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 2
57
Mi 9T
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 2
47
Mi 9T
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 2
75
Mi 9T
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 2
53
Mi 9T
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 43 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1748:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
Mi 9T +32%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Mi 9T +6%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
385
Mi 9T +41%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +2%
1663
Mi 9T
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
166706
Mi 9T +27%
212303
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +8%
274853
Mi 9T
254715
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (254th and 281st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 9 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Mi 9T +25%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Mi 9T +87%
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Mi 9T +90%
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2
86.6 dB
Mi 9T +3%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 May 2019
Release date November 2017 June 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

