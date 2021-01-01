Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.