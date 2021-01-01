Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 175K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (481 against 361 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 295 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (101 vs 65 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 2
55
Mi A3
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 2
48
Mi A3
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 2
57
Mi A3
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 2
47
Mi A3
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 2
75
Mi A3
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 2
53
Mi A3
59

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2 +33%
481 nits
Mi A3
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Mi A3 +2%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +31%
385
Mi A3
295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2 +52%
1663
Mi A3
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2
166706
Mi A3 +1%
168499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2 +56%
274853
Mi A3
175676
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Mi A3 +34%
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Mi A3 +131%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Mi A3 +75%
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2 +6%
86.6 dB
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 July 2019
Release date November 2017 August 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
4. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A50
5. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 10i
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish