Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.