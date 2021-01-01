Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2 vs Mi Mix – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on September 11, 2017, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 6
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • 12% higher pixel density (403 vs 361 PPI)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (97 vs 65 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (548 against 481 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2
vs
Mi Mix

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2040 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 17:9
PPI 403 ppi 361 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.05% 84.29%
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1748:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2
481 nits
Mi Mix +14%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.8 mm (5.98 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Gold -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2
81.05%
Mi Mix +4%
84.29%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2
385
Mi Mix
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2
1663
Mi Mix
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2 +27%
166706
Mi Mix
131624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2
274853
Mi Mix
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 10
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Mi Mix +43%
13:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Mi Mix +55%
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2
17:45 hr
Mi Mix +78%
31:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm 53.66 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2 +1%
86.6 dB
Mi Mix
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 October 2016
Release date November 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 437 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is definitely a better buy.

