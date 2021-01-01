Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.